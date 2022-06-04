Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Buys Shares of 8,184 Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 8,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TECK. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Teck Resources by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Teck Resources by 287.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Teck Resources by 427.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$61.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Shares of TECK stock opened at $43.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Teck Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $45.47. The company has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.13.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 6.47%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

