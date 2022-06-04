Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Invests $410,000 in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 12,341 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 23,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 43,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,495,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,099,000 after buying an additional 38,324 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 33,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYF opened at $35.44 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $52.49. The company has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.39.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 29.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.80 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.94%.

SYF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Synchrony Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.26.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

