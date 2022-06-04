Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Sells 2,992 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA decreased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,992 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 3,947.9% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NLOK. Morgan Stanley cut shares of NortonLifeLock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NortonLifeLock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.83.

NASDAQ NLOK opened at $24.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.65. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.47 and a 52 week high of $30.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.62 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 29.90% and a negative return on equity of 444.77%. NortonLifeLock’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.46%.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

