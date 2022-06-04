Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Sells 5,112 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA reduced its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,112 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 11,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 7,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in FirstEnergy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Shares of FE opened at $41.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $48.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.61 and its 200 day moving average is $42.35. The company has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.37.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 17.17%. FirstEnergy’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.64%.

FE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America cut FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on FirstEnergy from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.

FirstEnergy Profile (Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.