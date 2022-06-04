Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Takes $325,000 Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $395,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $402,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $363,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 179,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,158,000 after buying an additional 82,955 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 120,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,259,000 after purchasing an additional 12,620 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total value of $499,317.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,207.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $759,269.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,538 shares of company stock worth $1,565,223 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.73.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $157.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.95. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.86 and a 52 week high of $183.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $164.28 and its 200 day moving average is $162.42.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 33.86%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

