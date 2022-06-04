Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Takes $338,000 Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FOX. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in FOX by 894.4% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in FOX by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of FOX by 8,821.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of FOX by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. 23.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOX opened at $31.65 on Friday. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $28.96 and a 52 week high of $40.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.99.

Separately, Wolfe Research cut shares of FOX to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

