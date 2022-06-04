Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Takes $473,000 Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,243 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,686,699 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $641,688,000 after purchasing an additional 34,963 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Illumina by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,655,380 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $629,772,000 after acquiring an additional 189,030 shares during the period. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its holdings in Illumina by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,327,517 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $505,041,000 after acquiring an additional 10,872 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Illumina by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,221,479 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $464,699,000 after acquiring an additional 75,714 shares during the period. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. grew its holdings in Illumina by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,142,035 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $434,476,000 after acquiring an additional 78,495 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illumina alerts:

In other Illumina news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total transaction of $715,699.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,078,697.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.83, for a total value of $126,161.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,819,471. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $232.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a PE ratio of 50.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $335.93. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.35 and a 1-year high of $526.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Illumina had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ILMN. OTR Global raised Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Illumina from $460.00 to $360.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Cowen lowered their price target on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen lowered their price target on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.08.

Illumina Company Profile (Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.