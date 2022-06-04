Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Takes Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,001 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,336. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on BDX shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.43.

BDX stock opened at $252.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $258.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.27. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $235.13 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.64.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.89%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

