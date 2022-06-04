Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Takes Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,110 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter worth about $342,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 12.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 148,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,339,000 after buying an additional 16,508 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter worth about $253,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP James R. Abbott acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.03 per share, with a total value of $570,300.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,918 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,663.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott A. Law sold 713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $38,616.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,003.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $56.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.15. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $47.06 and a 52 week high of $75.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.29.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, April 29th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.76%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.91.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

