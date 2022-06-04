Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Issues Earnings Results

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $300.80 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $485.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $336.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $351.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 60.2% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 197 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 161.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 442 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LULU shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $365.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.00.

About Lululemon Athletica (Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.