Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Increased to $427.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $423.00 to $427.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on LULU. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $344.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $507.00 to $497.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $491.00 to $420.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $423.00.

Shares of LULU opened at $300.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $485.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $336.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $351.84.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 15.36%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 23.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 140,223 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $51,213,000 after purchasing an additional 26,267 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth about $1,322,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth about $1,834,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth about $17,727,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

