Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Brokerages expect Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Luxfer’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.36. Luxfer reported earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full-year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.60 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Luxfer.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $97.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.68 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 5.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Luxfer from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LXFR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Luxfer by 40.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,210,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,134,000 after purchasing an additional 633,547 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Luxfer by 189.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 509,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,563,000 after acquiring an additional 333,472 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the third quarter worth $5,004,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Luxfer by 34.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 869,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,610,000 after acquiring an additional 221,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Luxfer by 20.4% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,206,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,678,000 after acquiring an additional 204,599 shares during the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Luxfer stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.70. 39,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $471.61 million, a PE ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.54 and a 200-day moving average of $17.74. Luxfer has a 12 month low of $14.70 and a 12 month high of $23.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from Luxfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.65%.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Elektron and Gas Cylinders.

