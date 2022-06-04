Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th.
Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Shares of NYSE:MGU opened at $25.35 on Friday. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $22.42 and a 52-week high of $26.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.22.
Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.
