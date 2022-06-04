Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MGU opened at $25.35 on Friday. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $22.42 and a 52-week high of $26.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 9.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 2.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 215,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,544,000 after buying an additional 4,304 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 30.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 8,890 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the first quarter worth about $388,000.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.