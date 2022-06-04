Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.
Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
NYSE MGU opened at $25.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.22. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $22.42 and a 12 month high of $26.79.
About Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund (Get Rating)
Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.
