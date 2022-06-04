Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

NYSE MGU opened at $25.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.22. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $22.42 and a 12 month high of $26.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGU. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 862,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,912,000 after buying an additional 38,842 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $527,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 415,104 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,019,000 after purchasing an additional 16,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $388,000.

About Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

