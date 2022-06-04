Macy’s (NYSE:M) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.53-$4.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $24.46 billion-$24.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.51 billion.Macy’s also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.84-$0.94 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on M. Cowen cut their target price on Macy’s to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Macy’s from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Macy’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Macy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Macy’s to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.54.

Get Macy's alerts:

Shares of M stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.82. The stock had a trading volume of 10,612,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,583,010. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $15.68 and a 12-month high of $37.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. Macy’s had a return on equity of 56.91% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Macy’s will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.157 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 11.98%.

Macy’s announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Macy’s news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 10,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $269,349.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $26,390.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,465 shares of company stock valued at $759,227 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in M. Estabrook Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 77.8% in the first quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 52.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 263.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macy’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.