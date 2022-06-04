Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

NYSE:MX opened at $19.94 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $895.19 million, a PE ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.94. Magnachip Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $14.66 and a fifty-two week high of $26.90.

Magnachip Semiconductor ( NYSE:MX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $104.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.15 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 10.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 95.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 5,430.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. 70.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

