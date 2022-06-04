Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.
NYSE:MX opened at $19.94 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $895.19 million, a PE ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.94. Magnachip Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $14.66 and a fifty-two week high of $26.90.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 95.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 5,430.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. 70.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Magnachip Semiconductor (Get Rating)
Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.
