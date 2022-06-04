Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Main Street Capital Corporation is a specialty investment company providing customized financing solutions to lower middle market companies which operate in diverse industry sectors. Main Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides one stop financing alternatives to its portfolio companies. “

MAIN has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered Main Street Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Main Street Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their price objective on Main Street Capital to $37.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

MAIN opened at $37.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Main Street Capital has a 12-month low of $35.30 and a 12-month high of $47.13.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $79.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.59 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 110.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Main Street Capital news, Director John Earl Jackson acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.22 per share, for a total transaction of $75,996.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David L. Magdol sold 50,000 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $2,123,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAIN. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 53.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.21% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

