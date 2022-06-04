Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Research Coverage Started at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

MARA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $57.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Digital from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $50.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.29.

Shares of Marathon Digital stock opened at $8.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 40.00 and a quick ratio of 40.00. Marathon Digital has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $83.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.62.

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $60.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.23 million. Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 19.68% and a negative net margin of 68.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Digital will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio acquired 15,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.63 per share, for a total transaction of $148,533.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 99,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,990.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 3,851.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Tobam increased its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 139.3% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 56.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

