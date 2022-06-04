Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) EVP Loi Nguyen Sells 1,512 Shares

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) EVP Loi Nguyen sold 1,512 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $90,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 207,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,463,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Loi Nguyen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 27th, Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of Marvell Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $52,320.00.

On Tuesday, April 26th, Loi Nguyen sold 9,189 shares of Marvell Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $551,340.00.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $58.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $47.62 and a one year high of $93.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.42.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -39.34%.

MRVL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet downgraded Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.1% in the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

