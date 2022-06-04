MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Trading Up 0.5% Over Last Week

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 4th. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00001138 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. MAX Exchange Token has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $7,503.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29,706.18 or 1.00068173 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00030698 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.27 or 0.00196276 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00091232 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00116445 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.80 or 0.00191352 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004918 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000202 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003363 BTC.

About MAX Exchange Token

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,271,283 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

