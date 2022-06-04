Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.03-$1.03 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.89 billion-$30.89 billion.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MZDAY. Bank of America raised shares of Mazda Motor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mazda Motor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.25.

OTCMKTS MZDAY opened at $4.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.85. Mazda Motor has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $4.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

