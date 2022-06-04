MCDEX (MCB) Market Capitalization Achieves $59.50 Million

MCDEX (MCB) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One MCDEX coin can currently be purchased for about $32.09 or 0.00075684 BTC on major exchanges. MCDEX has a market cap of $59.50 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of MCDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MCDEX has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29,780.98 or 1.00000467 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003366 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003358 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001983 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001680 BTC.

MCDEX is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. MCDEX’s total supply is 2,268,644 coins and its circulating supply is 1,854,178 coins. MCDEX’s official website is mcdex.io . MCDEX’s official Twitter account is @MyCryptoBank and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MCDEX is https://reddit.com/r/MCDEX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monte Carlo Decentralized Exchange is a crypto trading platform. It is powered by the Mai Protocol smart contracts deployed on the Ethereum blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MCDEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MCDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

