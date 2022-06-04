Meixler Investment Management Ltd. Invests $1.43 Million in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 64,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,000. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for 1.5% of Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 179.4% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPD traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.10. 2,955,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,542,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $61.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.14. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $28.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.38.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.47 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 18.08%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.42%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

