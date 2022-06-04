Meixler Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $2.27 Million Investment in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 59,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,000. Turning Point Brands accounts for about 2.3% of Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.32% of Turning Point Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Turning Point Brands by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,013,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 11,225 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $453,000. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TPB traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.23. 95,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 4.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.36. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $54.49. The company has a market cap of $512.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.53.

Turning Point Brands ( NYSE:TPB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.19. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 45.02% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $100.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Turning Point Brands from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Turning Point Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Turning Point Brands from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered Turning Point Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Turning Point Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

