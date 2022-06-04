Meixler Investment Management Ltd. Takes $968,000 Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000. Texas Pacific Land accounts for approximately 1.0% of Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atom Investors LP grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 24 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TPL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Dana F. Mcginnis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,261.75, for a total value of $1,261,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 108 shares of company stock valued at $151,677. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TPL traded up $45.19 on Friday, hitting $1,677.86. The stock had a trading volume of 23,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,650. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a one year low of $946.29 and a one year high of $1,684.06. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,426.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,277.90.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $12.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.82 by ($1.18). The business had revenue of $147.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 58.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $23.00 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $92.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is 29.25%.

Texas Pacific Land Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.