Meme (MEME) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.13 Million

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 4th. One Meme coin can now be purchased for $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on major exchanges. Meme has a market cap of $11.47 million and $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Meme has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.24 or 0.00195782 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004911 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003176 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000460 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00010403 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001224 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003356 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001466 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.32 or 0.00327129 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000389 BTC.

About Meme

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Meme

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

