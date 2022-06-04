MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Crosslink Capital Inc.

Crosslink Capital Inc. reduced its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,583 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre accounts for about 7.8% of Crosslink Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Crosslink Capital Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $49,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,957,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,684,747,000 after purchasing an additional 255,226 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,641,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,258,766,000 after purchasing an additional 789,308 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,321,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,898,783,000 after purchasing an additional 86,224 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,038,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,321,000 after buying an additional 164,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 858,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,679,000 after buying an additional 380,242 shares in the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MercadoLibre stock traded down $47.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $788.90. 483,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 812,526. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $965.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,077.14. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $640.00 and a 12-month high of $1,970.13. The firm has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a PE ratio of 214.96 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.36). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded MercadoLibre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna dropped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $956.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,670.50.

In other news, CAO Marcelo Melamud bought 55 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $881.82 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total value of $75,645.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 205 shares of company stock valued at $188,950 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

