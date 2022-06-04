Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meridian Bioscience from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

VIVO stock opened at $27.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.67. Meridian Bioscience has a 52 week low of $17.04 and a 52 week high of $28.72.

Meridian Bioscience ( NASDAQ:VIVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $111.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.55 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 18.79%. Sell-side analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 30.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 9,833 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 2.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 4.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 226,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 9,643 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 12.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 10.4% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.