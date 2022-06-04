Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Given New $2.50 Price Target at Chardan Capital

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Chardan Capital from $6.50 to $2.50 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

MESO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesoblast from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.50.

Get Mesoblast alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MESO opened at $3.32 on Friday. Mesoblast has a 1-year low of $3.23 and a 1-year high of $8.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Mesoblast ( NASDAQ:MESO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 16.45% and a negative net margin of 921.09%. Equities analysts predict that Mesoblast will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mesoblast during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Sio Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mesoblast during the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Lattice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mesoblast during the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

About Mesoblast (Get Rating)

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines in the United States, Australia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.