Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) PT Lowered to $300.00 at Morgan Stanley

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $330.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the social networking company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several other research reports. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms to $273.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $333.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $311.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $190.78 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $169.00 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total transaction of $62,075.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,525.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,442 shares of company stock valued at $9,345,941 in the last three months. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

