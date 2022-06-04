Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Metacrine Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. The company’s program includes MET409 and MET642 which are in clinical trial. Metacrine Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

Get Metacrine alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MTCR opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. Metacrine has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $4.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 12.19, a current ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $20.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of -1.11.

Metacrine ( NASDAQ:MTCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.24. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Metacrine will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Metacrine in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Metacrine by 151.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 8,862 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Metacrine by 138.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 14,694 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Metacrine by 41.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Metacrine by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 19,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Metacrine Company Profile (Get Rating)

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET642, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Metacrine, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Metacrine (MTCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Metacrine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metacrine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.