MFS Special Value Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MFV)

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0399 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

MFS Special Value Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:MFV opened at $5.35 on Friday. MFS Special Value Trust has a 52 week low of $5.03 and a 52 week high of $7.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.83 and a 200 day moving average of $6.22.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MFS Special Value Trust stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MFS Special Value Trust ( NYSE:MFV Get Rating ) by 74.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,310 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,592 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned 0.47% of MFS Special Value Trust worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

MFS Special Value Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs fundamental analysis and a bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio.

