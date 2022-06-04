Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.24-2.32 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $51.94-52.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.93 billion.Microsoft also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $2.24-$2.32 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Friday. Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Microsoft from $400.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $354.69.

MSFT stock opened at $270.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $246.44 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $280.59 and a 200-day moving average of $301.62.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Maripau Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 15,890 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

