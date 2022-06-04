Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST) Director Yanzhuan Zheng Sells 188,554 Shares

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) Director Yanzhuan Zheng sold 188,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $944,655.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,124,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,643,519.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Yanzhuan Zheng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 2nd, Yanzhuan Zheng sold 136,398 shares of Microvast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $681,990.00.

Shares of MVST opened at $5.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.19. Microvast Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $15.91.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in Microvast in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Microvast by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Microvast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Microvast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microvast in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 32.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on MVST. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Microvast from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microvast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Microvast

Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

