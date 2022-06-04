Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 85,667 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 963,505 shares.The stock last traded at $5.19 and had previously closed at $4.87.

MVST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Microvast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Microvast from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Get Microvast alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.06 and a 200-day moving average of $6.19.

In other Microvast news, Director Yanzhuan Zheng sold 188,554 shares of Microvast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $944,655.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,124,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,643,519.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 21.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MVST. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microvast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microvast by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microvast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Microvast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microvast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Microvast Company Profile (NASDAQ:MVST)

Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microvast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microvast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.