Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $28.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Middlefield Banc Corp. is a bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company. It offers its customers a broad range of banking services, including checking, savings, and negotiable order of withdrawal (NOW) accounts; money market accounts; time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, and various types of consumer loans; safe deposit facilities, and traveller’s checks. The Company also offers online banking and bill payment services. Middlefield Banc Corp. is headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio. “

Get Middlefield Banc alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Middlefield Banc in a research note on Sunday, May 29th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

MBCN stock opened at $25.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.87 million, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.32 and its 200-day moving average is $25.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Middlefield Banc has a 1 year low of $22.65 and a 1 year high of $30.62.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 12.73%. On average, analysts anticipate that Middlefield Banc will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBCN. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 146.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 57,387 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,308,000. Fourthstone LLC increased its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 50,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 17,950 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 94,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 13,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonen Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. 28.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Middlefield Banc (Get Rating)

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It provides checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Middlefield Banc (MBCN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Middlefield Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlefield Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.