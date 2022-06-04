Mina Market Capitalization Reaches $445.26 Million (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 4th. Over the last week, Mina has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. Mina has a total market cap of $445.26 million and $20.43 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can now be bought for $0.84 or 0.00002817 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mina alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 654.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,370.64 or 0.04602760 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003356 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $133.31 or 0.00447664 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00031620 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 530,814,339 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Mina Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.