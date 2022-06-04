Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Price Hits $0.47

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can currently be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00001577 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market cap of $52,387.34 and $2.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded up 20.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 34.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.30 or 0.01355984 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003376 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $121.47 or 0.00410454 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00031488 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 112,225 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

