Mist (MIST) Trading Up 1.4% This Week

Mist (MIST) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. Mist has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and approximately $60,218.00 worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mist coin can now be purchased for about $0.0244 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Mist has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Mist Profile

Mist (MIST) is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

Buying and Selling Mist

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mist should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

