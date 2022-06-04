Mizuho Cuts Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target to $342.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $343.00 to $342.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PXD. Susquehanna increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources to $345.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. TD Securities increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $244.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $278.00.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $279.47 on Tuesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $133.73 and a 12-month high of $288.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.42. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $7.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $29.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.56%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.78%.

In related news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.41, for a total transaction of $686,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,546 shares in the company, valued at $13,595,917.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.55, for a total value of $452,071.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,278 shares of company stock valued at $10,535,493 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.0% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.5% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,819 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $7,130,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.2% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,721 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.3% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 69,200 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $11,522,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

