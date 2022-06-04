Mizuho Reaffirms Buy Rating for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA)

Mizuho reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.
Shares of NASDAQ:STSA opened at $3.46 on Wednesday. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $7.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.28. The firm has a market cap of $109.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.05.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commodore Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,118,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,533,000 after purchasing an additional 22,032 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 150,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 25,332 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 90,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 37,434 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 25,403 shares during the period. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. The company's lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in SUMMIT Phase 3 efficacy trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (STSA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
Receive News & Ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.