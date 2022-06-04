Mizuho Reaffirms Buy Rating for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA)

Mizuho reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:STSA opened at $3.46 on Wednesday. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $7.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.28. The firm has a market cap of $109.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.05.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:STSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts expect that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commodore Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,118,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,533,000 after purchasing an additional 22,032 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 150,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 25,332 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 90,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 37,434 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 25,403 shares during the period. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. The company's lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in SUMMIT Phase 3 efficacy trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

