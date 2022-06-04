MLP (ETR:MLP) Shares Up 2.6%

Shares of MLP SE (ETR:MLP – Get Rating) rose 2.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as €6.77 ($7.28) and last traded at €6.76 ($7.27). Approximately 36,014 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 203,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at €6.59 ($7.09).
The firm has a market cap of $683.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €6.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is €7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.83, a current ratio of 79.85 and a quick ratio of 78.91.
About MLP (ETR:MLP)
Featured Stories
