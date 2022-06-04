MLP (ETR:MLP) Shares Up 2.6%

Shares of MLP SE (ETR:MLP – Get Rating) rose 2.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as €6.77 ($7.28) and last traded at €6.76 ($7.27). Approximately 36,014 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 203,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at €6.59 ($7.09).

The firm has a market cap of $683.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €6.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is €7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.83, a current ratio of 79.85 and a quick ratio of 78.91.

About MLP (ETR:MLP)

MLP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial brokerage and consulting services to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Germany. The company's Financial Consulting segment offers consulting services for academics and other clients related to insurance, investments, occupational pension provision schemes, and loans and mortgages, as well as the brokering of contracts in financial services.

