Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Purchased by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MRNA. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Moderna by 2,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $137.15 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49. The stock has a market cap of $54.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $3.40. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRNA. Barclays dropped their target price on Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Moderna from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.62.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $1,454,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.47, for a total value of $13,447,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,816,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,165,866.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 345,305 shares of company stock valued at $50,482,597. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

