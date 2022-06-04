MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Dwight A. Merriman Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.74, for a total transaction of $755,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 544,896 shares in the company, valued at $137,172,119.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $273.13 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $213.39 and a 12-month high of $590.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $337.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $401.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $1.54. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 32.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.65%. The business had revenue of $285.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.98) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MDB shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on MongoDB from $585.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $650.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $362.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $440.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDB. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in MongoDB by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 405,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,731,000 after purchasing an additional 12,223 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 153.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,909,000 after buying an additional 318,259 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at about $675,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

