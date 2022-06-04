MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Acquired by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,325,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in MongoDB were worth $701,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 3,233.3% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in MongoDB by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MongoDB alerts:

In other news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.30, for a total value of $429,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.38, for a total value of $14,433,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,432,330.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,809 shares of company stock worth $32,992,875 over the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MDB stock opened at $273.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $213.39 and a 52-week high of $590.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $337.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $401.16.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $1.54. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 45.65% and a negative net margin of 32.75%. The company had revenue of $285.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.98) EPS. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on MongoDB from $490.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $425.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $505.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $630.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $440.00.

MongoDB Company Profile (Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.