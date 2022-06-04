MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.31–$0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.17 billion-$1.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion.MongoDB also updated its FY23 guidance to $(0.31)-(0.16) EPS.

NASDAQ:MDB traded down $13.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $273.13. 2,349,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,312,179. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $337.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $401.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of -56.43 and a beta of 1.00. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $213.39 and a 1-year high of $590.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $1.54. The firm had revenue of $285.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.10 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 45.65% and a negative net margin of 32.75%. MongoDB’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.98) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on MongoDB from $425.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price target on MongoDB from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on MongoDB from $378.00 to $368.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on MongoDB from $362.00 to $310.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded MongoDB from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $440.00.

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.74, for a total value of $755,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 544,896 shares in the company, valued at $137,172,119.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.30, for a total value of $429,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,809 shares of company stock worth $32,992,875. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 23.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 27.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 9.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB (Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.