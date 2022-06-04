Mooncoin Reaches Market Cap of $6.77 Million (MOON)

Mooncoin (MOON) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. Over the last week, Mooncoin has traded flat against the US dollar. One Mooncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Mooncoin has a total market capitalization of $6.77 million and $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000274 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00016490 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.38 or 0.00211101 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001717 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 112.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006324 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000718 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Mooncoin Coin Profile

Mooncoin (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mooncoin’s official website is mooncoin.com . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Mooncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mooncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

