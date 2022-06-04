Moonriver (MOVR) Market Cap Reaches $93.91 Million

Moonriver (MOVR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. During the last week, Moonriver has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. One Moonriver coin can now be bought for approximately $20.34 or 0.00068469 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonriver has a market capitalization of $93.91 million and $7.13 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Moonriver alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.67 or 0.01335346 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001316 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $119.29 or 0.00401579 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00031514 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000269 BTC.

About Moonriver

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,353,104 coins and its circulating supply is 4,617,307 coins. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Moonriver

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonriver should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonriver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonriver and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.