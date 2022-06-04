Morgan Stanley Boosts Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTFF) Price Target to €6.60

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTFF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from €5.20 ($5.59) to €6.60 ($7.10) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS OUTFF opened at $5.55 on Tuesday. Outokumpu Oyj has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $6.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.87.

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precise components, including welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, press plates, roll shells, and blancs and disks; semi-finished stainless steel long products comprising billets and blooms, forged and rolled billets, cast slabs, ingots, and rebar; and stainless steel wire rods, wires, and bars.

