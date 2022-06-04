Morgan Stanley Boosts Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTFF) Price Target to €6.60

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTFF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from €5.20 ($5.59) to €6.60 ($7.10) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS OUTFF opened at $5.55 on Tuesday. Outokumpu Oyj has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $6.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.87.
Outokumpu Oyj Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Outokumpu Oyj (OUTFF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Outokumpu Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outokumpu Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.