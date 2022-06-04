Morgan Stanley Cuts Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target to $49.00

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PNR. Cowen lowered their price objective on Pentair from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Mizuho upgraded Pentair from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Pentair from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Pentair from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Pentair from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.53.

Pentair stock opened at $50.80 on Tuesday. Pentair has a one year low of $47.42 and a one year high of $80.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.11.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $999.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Pentair will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 280.4% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

